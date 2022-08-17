“After this one, I surrender, I no do again” – Pregnant woman in labour tells husband (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A short video shared on social media has captured the moment a pregnant woman resigned from childbirth.

The heartbroken woman who was in labour said she has given up on bearing any more children, as she constantly screamed, “I surrender”.

She was surrounded by some eyewitnesses and her husband, who jokingly sang to her the popular song, “I surrender”.

The video has stirred a lot of reactions on social media as many saw for themselves what labour looked like.

@oyinlomodiamond said:
“I love the fact that the husband is caring, but madam na lie o, na so we de talk the moment we’re in pain. But the joy that follows is unbeatable”.

@embassy_official added:
*safe delivery.”

@iniexpress commented:
“A very loving and caring husband. May happiness never leave your home. Amen”.

Watch the video below:

