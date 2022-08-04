TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Video of Yul Edochie’s daughter and a boy stirs reactions

Yul Edochie Reacts To His Second Wife’s Comment about Him

After giving him all styles in bed, he still dumped me, I will…

After three years of dating, man finds out wife has male organ on wedding night (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A disgruntled man opens up on his biggest letdown in life after discovering that his wife had a male organ.

A Ghanaian guy described how he experienced the shock of his life on their wedding night after dating his partner for three years while adhering to rigorous chastity.

He remarked that their decision to maintain their virginity until their wedding night and refrain from any type of sexual tension between them had been made from the beginning.

READ ALSO

I am tired of my 45-yr-old marriage; it isn’t easy – Singer…

How my wife had to sell her car to fund the recording of my…

Their spiritual lives, which strengthened their chastity up to their wedding night, further enriched their love story.

The man claims that on the night of their wedding, he felt something strange and, to his amazement, saw both male and female organs, which she never once disclosed.

Watch the video below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Video of Yul Edochie’s daughter and a boy stirs reactions

Yul Edochie Reacts To His Second Wife’s Comment about Him

After giving him all styles in bed, he still dumped me, I will never marry again…

Yul Edochie’s daughter rocks blue short, dances in new video

“God sees all” – May Edochie speaks after being unfollowed by husband, Yul…

BBNaija: Daniella, Khalid caught enjoying long night of pleasure again with…

“Focus on your own” – Yul Edochie’s daughter, Danielle blasts followers throwing…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

After three years of dating, man finds out wife has male organ on wedding night…

Why I am the most powerful artiste in the world – Brymo

Mother dresses her child in LASTMA uniform to fulfil her dream, allows her…

Regina Daniels reacts to photos of Mercy Johnson and her daughters

“I understand country is hard but what is this?” – Man laments after buying…

Comedian Sabinus Gifts Wads of Dollars to Little Girl Who Innocently Sold…

“No billionaire can snatch a woman who genuinely loves her man” – Nigerian man…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More