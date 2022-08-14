Annie Idibia breaks silence following reports about husband, Tuface impregnating another lady

Nollywood actress Annie Idibia has reacted to reports of her husband, 2face Idibia getting another woman pregnant.

Recall that after the highly-rated musician took to his Instagram page to pen a lengthy note of apology to his wife and family, reports that he got another lady (a banker) pregnant spread all over the social media space.

Tuface’s management, headed by Efe Omorogbe, responded to the viral claim by dismissing it as false and malicious.

The statement also claimed that the said banker has been getting pregnant for 2baba since 2014, implying that the story is false.

During the saga, Annie Idibia took to Instagram to repost the statement while laughing at the claim.

In her words:

“As in na 2014 this supposed “Banker” dey carry belle o lol, Just can’t with malicious humans”

See her post below: