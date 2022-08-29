TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A young lady identified to be a women rights advocate has advised young ladies to stop preparing food all the time for their lover’s friends.

According to her, a man who rates you would never put you in that position to make food for his friends constantly.

She added that, some men usually come home with about six to 10 friends, expecting their girlfriends to prepare food for all the friends.

The advocate said most ladies go as far as cooking the food as they expect their kind gestures to lead to marriage.

However, she revealed that marriages that are built on this bases usually end up with the woman being [email protected] away and forced to prepare food in the morning, afternoon, and night every day for a grown man.

