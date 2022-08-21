BBNaija 7: Kess and Pharmsavi have been evicted

The BBNaija 7 housemates, Kess and Pharmsavi have been evicted from the reality show.

The level two housemates are the fifth and sixth housemates to exit the show this season.

On yet another live eviction night and for the third time in a row, the level two house is up and officially two seven housemates short.

This week’s eviction began with Big Brother pulling a major one on the level one housemates by instructing them to pack their bags and await instructions in the arena. The housemates have been on holiday mode for weeks owing to their winning streak.

The housemate with the least vote for the week was Kess making him the fifth housemate to be evicted from the show. Pharmsavi followed closely as the sixth housemate.