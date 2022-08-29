BBNaija: Amaka evicted from Big Brother Naija in shocking twist

Big Brother Naija Level Up housemate, Amaka has been evicted from the reality show in a shocking twist.

Biggie announced her eviction after the nomination session on Monday evening.

Big Brother introduced an immediate eviction twist on August 29, where he asked housemates to each nominate two people they would like to see leave the house immediately.

At the end of the session in the diary room, Amaka bagged the most nominations, 6, together with Doyin and followed closely by Adekunle with five.

Amaka and Doyin got the highest number of nominations which is a total of six each, but only Amaka was evicted.

He asked Amaka to leave the house immediately and mentioned that every other housemate except the Head of House, Dotun, is automatically up for possible eviction next Sunday.