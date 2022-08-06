TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“He slept with church choristers”- Uproar as Apostle…

Yul Edochie’s brother reacts after being accused of mistreating…

Actress Georgina Ibeh speaks her truth after being accused of…

BBNaija applicants sent me nudes, N100m, N50m – Denrele

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Denrele Edun, a popular Nigerian crossdresser, has shared his experience with Big Brother Naija reality TV show applicants.

During an appearance on Lunch Time with Vanguard, the media personality who admitted to being involved in the show’s operations described how people who want to be on the show contact him to help them get selected and become contestants.

READ ALSO

#BBNaija: Moment Beauty exposed Phyna’s b0dy while pulling…

What my father did after my mother got pregnant for him at…

He was quoted as saying: “I get a lot of nudes from people who want to go for BBNaija. I get all kinds of monetary offers.

“I have gotten N100m, N50m, N30m and I tell people go and do something reasonable with your money.

So, let’s just say if you don’t have a Denrele in your life that can help you rediscover yourself or help you get to the next level and give you direction to help you navigate your way through life, then what are you looking for? Go and find a Denrele.

“Away from that, yes! I have been instrumental to a lot of these things. It is what it is.

I’m at the industry’s center of gravity. Let’s just say I know people in the right places, when they ask you, tell them to come and meet me.”

He noted it all started when winner of 2011 Big Brother Africa, Karen Igho, spoke about how he helped her to fill her application form.

It all started when my good friend, Karen Igho got into the house and was always saying ‘na Denrele help me fill my form’.”

When he was asked if his influence got anyone into the ongoing BBNaija season 7, Denrele said he has lot of amazing people in the house and confirmed that more housemates will be joining the show.

Denrele said, “Well! I have a lot of amazing people in the house and some that are still coming in.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“He slept with church choristers”- Uproar as Apostle Suleman’s…

Yul Edochie’s brother reacts after being accused of mistreating May Edochie

Actress Georgina Ibeh speaks her truth after being accused of having 3some with…

More details about Apostle Suleman’s alleged affair with Destiny Etiko, Uju…

“I want to f*ck” – Lady screams in hotel room, man rushes out…

Obi Cubana reacts to court wedding photos of Mercy Chinwo and her husband,…

“We Know We Are Related” – Man Marries His Sister, Births Four…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

BBNaija applicants sent me nudes, N100m, N50m – Denrele

78% of chefs are men, they have left the ‘unpaid kitchen’ for us – Actress Mary…

Lady sends severe warning to Davido for reportedly pestering her with messages…

“Do the right thing baba” – Davido calls out outgoing governor,…

“Since she do nyash we no go rest for her again” – Netizens drag Blessing Okoro…

“So shameless; is this a strategy?” – Reactions as Doyin professes love to Deji…

“Even if I sneeze different, Adesua will sense it and ask what’s wrong” — Jemima…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More