BBNaija: Biggie puts up all housemates for eviction except HOH and deputy

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

All Big Brother Naija season 7 housemates have been nominated for possible eviction next Sunday

This is coming after Chomzy became the Head of House for week 5 in the Big Brother Naija Level Up season. Which makes her the first female HOH for the season as the position has been held by 4 men before her.

Biggie announced the decision on Monday evening after the Head of House challenge and nomination session.

The housemates were initially asked to nominate fellow housemates but Big Brother canceled the nominations due to their nonchalance.

He explained that their delay in answering his call to gather at the lounge is the reason he put all of them up except the HOH, Chomzy and her deputy, Eloswag.

 

