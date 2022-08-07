BBNaija: Christy O and Cyph evicted, new housemates added

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Christy O and Cyph, two BBNaija reality show housemates, have reached the end of their race on the ‘Level Up’ edition of the show.

Following the disqualification of the show’s first housemate, the duo became the first set to be evicted from the BBNaija ‘Level Up’.

Christy O was the first housemate evicted this season, and she was followed by Cyph.

Hermes, the house’s leader for the week, nominated the duo, along with Amaka, Phyna, and Khalid.

Two new housemates, Rachel and Chizzy, were, however, added to replace the two evicted ones.

In other news; Pastor Reno Omokri, a former aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan, has confessed that the former governor of Anambra state is an excellent candidate for the 2023 presidential election.

