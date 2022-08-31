BBNaija: Daniella and Dotun get cozy in HOH lounge weeks after her love interest, Khalid, got evicted from the show

Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up’ housemates, Daniella and Dotun were captured on video having a cozy time in the Head of House lounge.

It would be recalled that Dotun had emerged the Head of House for week six and chose Daniella as his deputy.

The duo, who will be staying in the HoH lounge for the rest of the week were captured having a fun moment under the sheets.

This comes weeks after her love interest, Khalid was kicked out of the Big Brother Naija show.

It is no doubt that the lovestruck couples –Khalid and Daniella – had a thing going between them; it came as a shock however, to viewers who have wondered how she could do such a thing to her partner, Khalid.

Watch the video below: