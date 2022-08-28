BBNaija: Fake housemate, Modella evicted from reality show

Modella, a Big Brother Naija Season 7 ‘fake’ housemate has been evicted tonight, 28th August.

Recall that Modella, Deji, Chizzy, and Rachel were introduced into the show as fake housemates.

However, Chizzy, Deji, and Rachel were instructed before the show not to respond when Ebuka Obi-Uchendu asks fake housemates to step out.

He warned that if they disobey the secret task they will be evicted.

Modella had been assigned a task to wreak at least one ship in the house but it appeared that she let her emotions get over her and couldn’t carry out the mission.

Prior to her eviction, Bryann and Modella seemed to be close partners. She described Bryann as a bosom friend when she spoke with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on the podium following her eviction.