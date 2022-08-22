BBNaija: I am being avoided because housemates are scared of Chichi — Deji

Deji, one of the Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up’ housemate has lamented the tight spot his love interest, Chichi, is putting him in.

This comes after an intense fight between Diana and Chichi when the latter had discovered an eyelash in Deji’s locker.

While speaking with his colleague, Phyna, the reality star stated that he knows that other housemates are avoiding him because of Chichi.

He said: “I’m dissappointed in what she did and I’ll let her know.

“Allysn even came to me and said Chichi asked why she was following her man. And she and Hermes are together.

I’ve noticed housemates don’t want to come close to me because they are afraid of Chichi, before she’ll break their head.”