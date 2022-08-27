BBNaija: “I can never leave my other girlfriends for you” – Hermes to Allysyn

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Big Brother Naija housemate, Hermes has informed his co-housemate and lover, Allysyn, that he can never leave his other girlfriends for her.

Hermes revealed this while they discussed about their relationship in the house. Fans have witnessed unending emotional drama between the two housemates.

Recall that, Hermes admitted to keeping multiple girlfriends who were in communication with one another. He was very casual about it and intended to add Allysyn to the circle.

Allysyn who genuinely likes him made it known to him that she wouldn’t want to be hurt. Last night, Hermes asked Allysyn, “What do you want” ?

to which Allysyn replied: “I want you alone without your other girlfriends”

Hermes told her that what she wished for was impossible.

“That Is Impossible, It’s Not Going To Happen”. He said.

Meanwhile Allyson told Daniella that she was tired of him and regretted giving him any attention.

She said;

“I regret entertaining him. I can’t wait for the day i will be disgu$ted by him”.

