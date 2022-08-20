BBNaija: “I feel you more than any other person” – Groovy to Phyna

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Big Brother Naija season 7 housemates, Groovy and Phyna have gotten tongues wagging over their display of affection towards each other.

The duo’s relationship began when Beauty, Groovy’s ex-lover, was disqualified from the show.

Recall, Groovy and Amaka had a passionate demonstration during an Aquafina task. Groovy’s speculated love interest, Phyna, didn’t like the pair, resulting in her confronting Groovy in the kitchen.

The two were seen in an intimate position while Groovy tried to let Phyna know that she was the only girl he wanted in the house.

In his words:
“Na you I feel pass”

However, Phyna wasn’t convinced enough as she kept pushing Groovy away from her. The video has stirred massive reactions online.

Watch the video below:

