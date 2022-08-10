BBNaija: Married housemate, Kess reportedly loses son while on the show

Kesiena Tony Adjekpovu a.k.a Kess, a Big Brother Naija season 7 housemate, has reportedly lost his son.

According to reports, his family announced on Wednesday that he lost his son on July 25, 2022, three days after the show began.

A statement shared by his family, sighted and published by a popular blogger, Instablog9ja, on Wednesday, reads: “There’s a whole lot to Kess that people do not know about, from his childhood struggles and challenges while growing up in streets of Warri. He weathered the storm with his brother to make a good living for themselves and the entire family. And he got married to his beautiful wife.

It’s a painful thing to announce that our Big brother (Season 7) housemate “@Officialking_kess” lost his Son to the cold hands of death on the 3rd day the show started.”

Few minutes after the reports of his son’s passing made the rounds, the reality TV star’s team released an official statement in this regard via his Instagram channel (@officialking_kess).

The statement reads: “The past weeks have been most trying for the family of Adjepkovu. We are saddened by his loss of Kess’s son through miscarriage but we are comforted by the well wishes and kind thoughts of friends around.

“Special regards to the wife for being strong and courageous through the whole experience. The family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss, but we want to reiterate that the wife is in perfect conditions as it happened weeks ago, the family collectively decided now is the right time to announce the news.

“Kess is a strong character and would need our prayers right now as he continues his quest in the Bigbrother show. The family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you. Team Kess.”

On Twitter, netizens shared mixed views as they sympathized with him.

@Frebdo Mark: “This is sad, it might affect his performance. Our heart is with you.”

@Leva Duke wrote: “May the good lord grant you the heart to bear the loss.”