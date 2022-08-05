BBNAIJA: Netizens lambastes Beauty after she pulled down Phyna trousers in a bid to protect Groovy from her (Video)

One of the BBNaija ‘Level Up’ housemates, Beauty, accidently pulled down her colleague’s trousers in full view of the show’s audience.

The housemates held a pull party, and Phyna got a little high as a result.

Phyna, who was drunk, started making advances toward Groovy, who appears to be seeing Beauty.

Beauty had been standing by and observing her when she suddenly grabbed her pants and yanked her away from him.

She had made Phyna’s rear end visible to all onlookers in an effort to get her off of him.

See Netizens reactions;

cynthiachinny_fabrics wrote: Whats this? Beauty Rest please… mmmttewww

yettiey_wandy wrote: It’s was actually cruise guys.

alicekpaka wrote: Beauty is doing too much.

geebabe2003 wrote: Modella wey don decide by herself not to near groovy she no listen to biggie ooo. Omolomo before beauty will remove her frontal.

Watch the moment below: