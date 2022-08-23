TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Helen Paul cautions Yomi Fabiyi for sharing a vulnerable video of…

Man divorces wife of two years for refusing to change surname in…

“Shame on you” – Clergyman knocks men putting their…

BBNaija S7: Phyna Reveals What She Would Do If Groovy Moves To Chomzy

Entertainment
By Shalom

During a conversation with Deji and Amaka, Phyna revealed what she would do if her love interest, Groovy, moved to Chomzy.

Phyna disclosed that she would also move on and focus on the game if Groovy ended up loving Chomzy. She added that there would be no hard feelings whatsoever from her side if Groovy moved on.

READ ALSO

BBNaija: Why I can never date Hermes – Allysyn opens…

“You’re fake; Beauty loved you” — Doyin bashes Groovy for…

Amaka, who looked like she had been waiting for Phyna to “wake up”, concurred with her and encouraged her to move on and focus. She believes Phyna should not let anything stop her from having fun since Groovy is out.

Reacting to Amaka’s comment, Phyna revealed her insecurities. She believes that no guy in the house wants a romantic relationship with her because of how she is and how they see her.

Amaka immediately told her to change her ideology and stop seeing herself as a second option because she’s a ” spec” and deserves the very best.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Helen Paul cautions Yomi Fabiyi for sharing a vulnerable video of his…

Man divorces wife of two years for refusing to change surname in her documents…

“Shame on you” – Clergyman knocks men putting their mouths in…

I became a skeptic after being po!soned by someone I helped – Mr Ibu

Nigerian lady cries uncontrollably at airport as boyfriend travels abroad…

When we met, he didn’t have a phone – Lady stays loyal to man till he becomes…

“Don’t judge her” – Reactions as Blessing Okoro is caught in a shrine offering…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

BBNaija S7: Phyna Reveals What She Would Do If Groovy Moves To Chomzy

BBNaija: Why I can never date Hermes – Allysyn opens up

#BBNaija: Biggie puts up all housemates for eviction except HOH and deputy

Hours after making a Facebook post about his death, young man dies in car crash

Nosa Rex acquires multi-million naira house (Photo)

“Shame on you” – Clergyman knocks men putting their mouths in…

Lady b!tes coursemate’s ear while fighting over boyfriend in class (Video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More