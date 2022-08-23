BBNaija S7: Phyna Reveals What She Would Do If Groovy Moves To Chomzy

During a conversation with Deji and Amaka, Phyna revealed what she would do if her love interest, Groovy, moved to Chomzy.

Phyna disclosed that she would also move on and focus on the game if Groovy ended up loving Chomzy. She added that there would be no hard feelings whatsoever from her side if Groovy moved on.

Amaka, who looked like she had been waiting for Phyna to “wake up”, concurred with her and encouraged her to move on and focus. She believes Phyna should not let anything stop her from having fun since Groovy is out.

Reacting to Amaka’s comment, Phyna revealed her insecurities. She believes that no guy in the house wants a romantic relationship with her because of how she is and how they see her.

Amaka immediately told her to change her ideology and stop seeing herself as a second option because she’s a ” spec” and deserves the very best.