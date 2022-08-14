BBNaija: Sensual moments between Groovy and Phyna get tongues wagging (Videos)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Big Brother Naija housemates Phyna and Groovy are undeniably in love, which has elicited reactions from viewers.

Groovy was initially attracted to Beauty before she was disqualified, and the lad went on to become the ladies’ favorite in the house.

Amaka, Phyna, and Chomzy among others all have their eyes on Groovy.

Nonetheless, after the Saturday night party, Phyna and Groovy obviously had an intimate moment as Phyna attempted throwing herself towards him but he resisted while stating that she was tipsy.

During their salacious moment, a housemate pull a funny stunt by closing the door which sparked reactions among netizens.

In another clip, Phyna told Groovy that she would [email protected] him if she had the chance to do so.

Watch some clips below:

Check out some reactions from netizens following their growing romance:

