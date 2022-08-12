TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“My feelings towards her has died” – Shocking discovery breaks…

“Happy birthday son” – Mercy Johnson stuns…

Assistant pastor reportedly faints as head pastor proposes to his…

#BBNaija: “Which position be this?” – Reactions as Daniella and Khalid get busy under the sheet again (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up’ housemates Daniella and Khalid have been spotted making suggestive moves under the duvet.

The two housemates have been caught on several occasions having intimate moments at night, when most of the other housemates have dozed off.

The duo have once again stirred reactions from viewers after they were spotted making suggestive movements under the bed.

READ ALSO

BBNaija: Daniella, Khalid caught enjoying long night of…

Stop touching my head, it makes me feel somehow – BBNaija’s…

See reactions gathered from Netizens:

One ade_me_dey wrote:
Abeg which position be this 😂”

don_emmanuel77 wrote:
“They’re Adult and I don’t care lol. As long they enjoyed themselves.”

ooobadan wrote:
“This girl don forget say she Dey national TV?! No self control no restraint! How tf do you fu*k EVERYDAY for someone that has said clearly he doesn’t see a future with you cause of his religion. Ode is steady bussing it open like spreadsheets on a daily.”

teekay16_ wrote:
“Una fornication for that house don dy too much o”

Watch the clip below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“My feelings towards her has died” – Shocking discovery breaks man’s heart one…

“Happy birthday son” – Mercy Johnson stuns fans, shows off…

Assistant pastor reportedly faints as head pastor proposes to his girlfriend

Korra Obidi breaks silence after ex-husband, Justin Dean unveiled new lady…

#BBNaija: Married housemate, Kess reportedly loses son while on the show

“Thank you for being my safe place” – Nancy Isime shows off…

Days after speaking about remarriage, Korra Obidi’s ex, Dean steps out on a date…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

#BBNaija: “Which position be this?” – Reactions as Daniella and Khalid get busy…

“Make I just hear pim from any soldier” – Reactions as corp member…

Nigerian lady set to marry her namesake 2 years after sliding into his DM

After snatching husband, lady worried he might be getting close to his ex-wife

Wike drags Atiku to court over PDP presidential ticket

Lady reveals what her father did after her mother served him burnt toast for…

Video of little boy standing on mother’s backside on the road goes viral

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More