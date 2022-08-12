#BBNaija: “Which position be this?” – Reactions as Daniella and Khalid get busy under the sheet again (Video)

Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up’ housemates Daniella and Khalid have been spotted making suggestive moves under the duvet.

The two housemates have been caught on several occasions having intimate moments at night, when most of the other housemates have dozed off.

The duo have once again stirred reactions from viewers after they were spotted making suggestive movements under the bed.

See reactions gathered from Netizens:

One ade_me_dey wrote:

“Abeg which position be this 😂”

don_emmanuel77 wrote:

“They’re Adult and I don’t care lol. As long they enjoyed themselves.”

ooobadan wrote:

“This girl don forget say she Dey national TV?! No self control no restraint! How tf do you fu*k EVERYDAY for someone that has said clearly he doesn’t see a future with you cause of his religion. Ode is steady bussing it open like spreadsheets on a daily.”

teekay16_ wrote:

“Una fornication for that house don dy too much o”

Watch the clip below: