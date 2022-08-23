BBNaija: Why I can never date Hermes – Allysyn opens up

BBNaija Level one housemates, Hermes and Allysyn recently shared their first intimate kiss.

Hermes tried to express his feelings to Allysn since they were already fond of each other.

Allysyn however disapproved of the relationship when he opened up about his feelings for her.

She explained that said she cannot date him because he is in a polyamorous relationship as she’s unsure of his feelings towards her

Recall, Hermes had admitted to keeping multiple girlfriends who were in communication with one another.

She said,

“I am not saying that you are confused. I respect that whatever you have going on I understand it.

“I am just saying I wouldn’t want to put myself in that kind of situation. I won’t entertain any situation with you because I can’t put myself in such.”