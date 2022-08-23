TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Helen Paul cautions Yomi Fabiyi for sharing a vulnerable video of…

Man divorces wife of two years for refusing to change surname in…

“Shame on you” – Clergyman knocks men putting their…

BBNaija: Why I can never date Hermes – Allysyn opens up

Entertainment
By Shalom

BBNaija Level one housemates, Hermes and Allysyn recently shared their first intimate kiss.

Hermes tried to express his feelings to Allysn since they were already fond of each other.

READ ALSO

BBNaija: “Phyna is like a mother to me” — Groovy says as he…

BBNaija: “I feel you more than any other person”…

Allysyn however disapproved of the relationship when he opened up about his feelings for her.

She explained that said she cannot date him because he is in a polyamorous relationship as she’s unsure of his feelings towards her

Recall, Hermes had admitted to keeping multiple girlfriends who were in communication with one another.

She said,

“I am not saying that you are confused. I respect that whatever you have going on I understand it.

“I am just saying I wouldn’t want to put myself in that kind of situation. I won’t entertain any situation with you because I can’t put myself in such.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Helen Paul cautions Yomi Fabiyi for sharing a vulnerable video of his…

Man divorces wife of two years for refusing to change surname in her documents…

“Shame on you” – Clergyman knocks men putting their mouths in…

I became a skeptic after being po!soned by someone I helped – Mr Ibu

Nigerian lady cries uncontrollably at airport as boyfriend travels abroad…

When we met, he didn’t have a phone – Lady stays loyal to man till he becomes…

“Don’t judge her” – Reactions as Blessing Okoro is caught in a shrine offering…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

BBNaija: Why I can never date Hermes – Allysyn opens up

#BBNaija: Biggie puts up all housemates for eviction except HOH and deputy

Hours after making a Facebook post about his death, young man dies in car crash

Nosa Rex acquires multi-million naira house (Photo)

“Shame on you” – Clergyman knocks men putting their mouths in…

Lady b!tes coursemate’s ear while fighting over boyfriend in class (Video)

Man divorces wife of two years for refusing to change surname in her documents…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More