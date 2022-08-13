BBNaija: “You’re Nothing And Our Relationship Here Is Not Even Serious” – Sheggz blows hot at Bella

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Big Brother Naija Season 7 housemates, Sheggz and Bella got into a fight in the house over Bella’s negligence to make food for Sheggz.

During their disagreement, Sheggz told Bella that she is nothing to him and their relationship is not serious.

 

Sheggz revealed that he has never asked Bella to prepare food for the both of them before.

According to him, he has been doing it willingly, but sadly, just this once he asked Bella to help out she refused.

He further scolded her for being selfish and self-centered.

In his words:
“Bella you’re being very selfish and self centered. I only asked this once that you make food for us to eat and you refused. Now I decided to make the food and you’re being immature by saying you won’t eat. I’m not the type of person that makes food for only myself if I have a partner, I make for two of us.

Don’t take yourself too seriously because you’re nothing and what we have here, this relationship is not even serious. It is nothing too. Since you want to act immature, I will also show you I’m immature”.

