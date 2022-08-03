Beautiful black lady shows off adorable oyinbo children she takes care of…

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

In a heartwarming video making rounds online, a young female tiktoker flaunted the beautiful white kids she takes care of.

She showed them off while replying a question which she was asked by a fan on TikTok.

Some concerned people left a comment on her page inquiring whether the kids are hers and she made a video to reply the question.

The kids were heard saying:
“Hi guys she is not our mom she is our nanny. (Pecks her) we love her so much”

Netizens have reacted to the video, commending the nanny for being good to the kids. Here are some comments below:

@stell827:
“This is what happens when the nanny is so good to the kids… this is what we call a God’s sent ..! It’s not easy to find a good person”

@swmba1:
“She shows the kids love and care and safety very important Keep it up Miss you are part of the family adorable 😁✨✌”

@timalarry2115:
“I love this children ❤️❤️🥰🥰🥰God bless you lovely kids for showing her love Endless love from here 💕💕💕

@nandsannabelle:
“this doesn’t show the smartness of the kids bt of the parents. they copied loving her from hw their parents treat her. so sweet”

Watch the video below:

