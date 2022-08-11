Beautiful new pre-wedding photos of gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo and Pastor Blessed

Ace Nigerian gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo and her lover, Pastor Blessed have shared adorable new pre-wedding photos.

The sweet couple celebrated their court wedding at a Lagos registry a few days ago and their church wedding is scheduled to take place in a few days.

The excited bride-to-be took to her Instagram page on Wednesday afternoon to share the pre-wedding photos, with the caption,

“It’s fulfilling getting to do life with you @theofficialblessed ❤ Next phase loading💃💃💃💃 Mercy is indeed blessed❤🙏❤”.

Pastor Blessed also shared the photos on his page and wrote, “For this reason a man will leave his father and mother and be united to his wife, and they will become one flesh……. Genesis 2:4 @mercychinwo ❤❤❤ Next step loading 🕺🕺🕺🕺🕺🕺 #Mercyisblessed”.