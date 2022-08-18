TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Former Big Brother Naija season 7 housemate, Beauty who was recently disqualified has penned down an emotional apology to her fans.

According to the beauty queen, she has taken some time to reflect on her actions in the house. She said she feels bad about the situation and sought forgiveness from everyone she has wronged.

In her words:
“When I learned i was accepted into the Big Brother Naija season 7 house, I was the happiest person on Earth. It felt like the world was my oyster, and I was excited for a chance to play the game, while remaining true to my authentic self.

The 7th of August, 2022 was and still is a day I’ll always live to remember. While i went into the house with the positive mindset of winning and making everyone proud, my goals were cut short due to some behaviors I exhibited, ultimately leading to my disqualification.

No one goes in with the intention of being disqualified.

It’s been more than a week out of Big Brother’s house, and this period has afforded me the much needed time and space to reflect on my actions.

I am disappointed at my actions and as I strive to first, forgive myself, I will not hold back from accepting my misconduct and apologizing to the general public. I AM SINCERELY SORRY.

My profound apologies and gratitude go to;

* Those hurt by my actions in the house

* The Entire Organisers of Big Brother Naija Season 7 Show (Many thanks for this great opportunity, I do not take it for granted) @bigbronaija

* The Miss Nigeria Organization, thank you for constantly following up on me to see that I get needed help @missnigeriaorg

* My Family & friends – for your steadfast love and support @

To my new family, and the best Fan Base #BeeNavy, the fact that I failed you all has hurt me so deeply. I have cried for days and I truly regret my actions.

I acknowedge that I am a work in progress and I promise to be better.

The outpouring of love from you all makes me genuinely happy and fills me with so much hope.

Thanks for all the prayers, advice, love and kind messages. You’re the absolute world best!

With your love, support and God’s grace, | hope to make you all so proud.

I LOVE EACH AND EVERYONE OF YOU DEARLY!

Lastly, I remain grateful to everyone who has shown me support and is still supporting the “Beauty Tukura” brand. i promise to do my best to utilize this opportunity the right way and do every one of you PROUD A.

Many thanks,

~Beauty Tukura”

