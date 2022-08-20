TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Dubai-based man who sends money home rejoices as he returns to…

Bride’s wig falls off as groom takes her down to the ground for a…

“I will show you shege” – Adesua Etomi blows…

Big Brother Naija lovestruck housemate, Phyna, in tears as her boo, Groovy, gets moved to level 1

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

The Big Brother Naija lovestruck housemate, Phyna, cries after being separated from her boo, Groovy, after he was transferred to level 1.

A few minutes after the long-awaited debate, which level 2 won, Big Brother asked Deji, a fake housemate, and Groovy to swap houses.

READ ALSO

BBNaija: “I feel you more than any other person”…

#BBNaija: Sensual moments between Groovy and Phyna get…

Biggie had given Deji the task of complaining about his Level 1 house, insisting that he wants to change levels. Biggie told him that he’ll make the switch on Friday. What came as a surprise was that he was swapped with Groovy.

Immediately the announcement was made, Phyna’s countenance changed. And soon after, she began to cry heavily and was inconsolable as all her level 2 housemates tried to console her.

Phyna cried and cried but later accepted the inevitable as she gave Groovy a goodbye kiss and made him promise to stay faithful.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Dubai-based man who sends money home rejoices as he returns to see mansion his…

Bride’s wig falls off as groom takes her down to the ground for a kiss

“I will show you shege” – Adesua Etomi blows hot, threatens…

Lady confused on whether to marry boyfriend who pays her school fees with his…

I used to judge my aunties for being unmarried at 30 but I’m now 37 – Toke…

Man returns 15 years after abandoning his wife, loots her savings and disappears

Married man with baby mama cries out after finding out his wife of 9 years is…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Why I dumped my 40-year-old boyfriend for knowing full lyrics to Asake’s song –…

Reactions as Reno Omokri replies man who asked for his beautiful…

BBNaija: “I feel you more than any other person” – Groovy to…

Two brothers arrested on their way to kill a boy who beat their sister

How my employer kicked me out at night after seeing her husband holding my hand…

“I’m terrified of guys” – Lady says as she narrates…

DonJazzy sends message to the love of his life, shares her photo

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More