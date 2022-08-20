Big Brother Naija lovestruck housemate, Phyna, in tears as her boo, Groovy, gets moved to level 1

The Big Brother Naija lovestruck housemate, Phyna, cries after being separated from her boo, Groovy, after he was transferred to level 1.

A few minutes after the long-awaited debate, which level 2 won, Big Brother asked Deji, a fake housemate, and Groovy to swap houses.

Biggie had given Deji the task of complaining about his Level 1 house, insisting that he wants to change levels. Biggie told him that he’ll make the switch on Friday. What came as a surprise was that he was swapped with Groovy.

Immediately the announcement was made, Phyna’s countenance changed. And soon after, she began to cry heavily and was inconsolable as all her level 2 housemates tried to console her.

Phyna cried and cried but later accepted the inevitable as she gave Groovy a goodbye kiss and made him promise to stay faithful.