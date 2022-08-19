Bride’s wig falls off as groom takes her down to the ground for a kiss

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A funny video which recently surfaced surfaced online has captured a handsome groom who playfully decked his bride for a kiss.

During a lovely outdoor wedding ceremony, the groom who is so expressive and extra, did something quite unusual.

He bent his bride over to kiss her on the bare ground in a rather cute manner. It was at this time things took a turn, the bride’s beautiful wig fell off, causing many onlookers to laugh uncontrollably.

Since its release on social media, many Nigerians have reacted differently to the video.

@jibril wrote;
“This one don pass ordinary kiss oo”.

@willymike added;
“Even lion no de attack that way.”

@edwardmatt also commented;
“Setting standards I see”.

