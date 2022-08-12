Businessman shows off N16,500 food he bought at a Lagos restaurant

A heartbroken business man has shared a photo the N16,500 food he bought at a restaurant in Lagos state.

While sharing the photo of the food, he lamented over the fact that he got what he never expected.

He tweeted:

“Na wetin I pay 16500 for be this Oluwa shanu 😫😭 It’s a crab / potatoes menu & not the egg roll y’all saying 😂”

Reacting to this, Fadesinoluwa3 wrote:

“I can see something like scotch egg and sauce with leaves.The plate myt be expensive sha”

Tomi_fowe wrote:

“I’ve bought from these people before so I know you are not exaggerating. @tpolosunde remember this place?😂😂”

Lovearth232 wrote:

“Make we just assume say scotch egg na 500 that’s 1000 watin for that plate again😂😂you mo suppose spend pass 1,500 for this thing😂😂😂shay na harsparogus be that 😂😂😂😂( don’t correct my spelling)”

D_tameo wrote:

“Are those scotch eggs or something else. Do I see prawns. Can you please explain what was served for context”

See his post below: