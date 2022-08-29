Businesswoman dumps boyfriend, sends him out of her house for cooking food she disliked

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Popular entrepreneur by the handle Ade Authority on Twitter has dumped her partner because she didn’t like the way he cooked.

On Sunday, she detailed her motive for kicking him out of her home on her Twitter page.

According to her, her boyfriend had made the offer to prepare food for her and opted to cook spaghetti which he cooked in a manner she didn’t like.

Ade stated that he broke the pasta into very tiny bits which she found displeasing and decided to break of their relationship.

The businesswoman posted a picture of the chef and another picture of the meal. She said that she had sent him home to undergo “retraining.”

She wrote

“This man said “don’t worry I will cook for you”

So I sat back with my junks waiting for the food. Frame 2 is what he cooked

I have sent him back to his father’s house for retraining 🙏🏻 We women of this generation have refused to settle for the bare minimum.”

His first crime was breaking the pasta , that’s an atrocity.”

