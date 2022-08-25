“Can we just make love?”- Video of Emmanuella dancing with man stirs reactions

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A trending video shared by a famous comedian, Emmanuella, has sparked reactions from social media users.

 

The video showed her and a man whining and singing along to the song “Can we just make love?” by Jason Derulo.

She also displayed other dance steps and finally made a split to which the man folded his arms while looking at her.

Social media users had a lot to say about this.

@Enddy Okon Smexzy commented: “U know the meaning of …make love?”

@Aniefiok Ann Sunday wrote: “This girl don de knack ah swear.”

@Raymonf mark also commented: “Emmanuella, do you realise that God gave you a talent for arts, and you are now using it for the world?”

@Memj Creativity said: “At 12 years old, you already know how to whine your waist? Beautiful Emmanuella, but just enjoy your fame, money and childhood in a Godly way.”

Jennifer_ reacted: “Of all songs, it’s can we just make love. This girl, I no dey understand you again.”

