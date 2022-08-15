Carter Efe reflects on his humble beginning as a tailor, says ‘Machala’ saved him

Popular comedian cum singer, Oderhohwo Joseph Efe, better known as Carter Efe, has revealed to his followers that he was previously a tailor.

The former comedian and current number-one artist released old pictures of himself working in his tailor shop.

Recall that the singer recently released his first song, Machala, which is a tribute to his idol, Wizkid.

The skit maker took to his Twitter page to reveal that the song has changed his life.

He shared photos from his lean years working as a tailor to show how far he has come to achieving his fame.

His hit single ‘Machala’ featuring Berri Tiga officially debuted on the US Billboard Afrobeats Charts some days ago.

Sharing throwback photos, he captioned; ”MACHALA CHANGED MY LIFE!❤️🦅”.

