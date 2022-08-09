Carter Efe will perform “Machala” with Wizkid on stage – Wizkid’s aide, Godson

Godson, an aide to Nigerian singer, Wizkid, has promised that comedian turned musician, Carter Efe would perform his break out single, Machala, with the superstar.

He made the promise to Carter during an Instagram live session, weeks after lambasting him for recording and dedicating a song to Wizkid.

Last month, Carter Efe released Machala, borne out of his love for Wizkid and it has been receiving positive reviews.

Machala which is a massive hit even became the number 1 song in Nigeria at a point and the comic star celebrated the feat.

Though Wizkid did not react to the song or acknowledge Carter Efe for showing love through the music, Godson has said that he will ensure the skit-maker performs the song alongside Big Wiz.

Watch video below;