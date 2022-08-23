TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Helen Paul cautions Yomi Fabiyi for sharing a vulnerable video of…

I became a skeptic after being po!soned by someone I helped – Mr…

“Shame on you” – Clergyman knocks men putting their…

Carwash staff crashes customer’s Benz GLC on his way to buy eba (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A carwash staff has purportedly wrecked a customer’s Benz after it was given to him for washing.

According to the viral video, the carwash boy received a Mercedes GLC worth millions of Naira.

The young man chose to drive it to the a restaurant to buy food because he presumably wanted to get a sense of the car and the respect it evokes.

READ ALSO

Why a degree is better than N50 billion – Business coach

Lady b!tes coursemate’s ear while fighting over boyfriend in…

Unfortunately for him, the car was severely damaged in the collision.

The young man was seen in the video lying on the ground, possibly appealing with the owner of the automobile to pardon his recklessness.

Watch the video below:

See Netizens reactions;

honnie_daintie wrote: Omo, na to forgive o

pyrexzay: Just sell they werey use am buy another one

quadriojimoh wrote: Allow him to eat the Eba first

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Helen Paul cautions Yomi Fabiyi for sharing a vulnerable video of his…

I became a skeptic after being po!soned by someone I helped – Mr Ibu

“Shame on you” – Clergyman knocks men putting their mouths in…

Man divorces wife of two years for refusing to change surname in her documents…

Nigerian lady cries uncontrollably at airport as boyfriend travels abroad…

When we met, he didn’t have a phone – Lady stays loyal to man till he becomes…

Davido’s baby mama, Sophia Momodu speaks her truth about being pregnant…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Carwash staff crashes customer’s Benz GLC on his way to buy eba (Video)

Reactions as Regina Daniels, newborn, mom, touch down Nigeria from Jordan…

Young man expresses regret after using 5-year savings to travel to Europe…

Working class lady divorces husband because he insisted on splitting bills

Why a degree is better than N50 billion – Business coach

Singer, Ayra Starr freaks out after meeting Davido (Photo)

Woman narrates what her husband did to her on wedding night

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More