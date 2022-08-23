Carwash staff crashes customer’s Benz GLC on his way to buy eba (Video)

A carwash staff has purportedly wrecked a customer’s Benz after it was given to him for washing.

According to the viral video, the carwash boy received a Mercedes GLC worth millions of Naira.

The young man chose to drive it to the a restaurant to buy food because he presumably wanted to get a sense of the car and the respect it evokes.

Unfortunately for him, the car was severely damaged in the collision.

The young man was seen in the video lying on the ground, possibly appealing with the owner of the automobile to pardon his recklessness.

Watch the video below:

See Netizens reactions;

honnie_daintie wrote: Omo, na to forgive o

pyrexzay: Just sell they werey use am buy another one

quadriojimoh wrote: Allow him to eat the Eba first