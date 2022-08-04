Comedian Sabinus Gifts Wads of Dollars to Little Girl Who Innocently Sold ‘Rubbish’ to Him

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Popular comedian, Chukwuemeka Emmanuel Ejekwu, popularly known as Oga Sabinus has gifted a little girl wads of dollar bills.

In the video making rounds online, the comedian was spotted rocking his signature blue-coloured long sleeve shirt and black trousers.

He saw a little kid who was playing “chef” while displaying stones and dirt which she referred to as soup and swallow.

The comedian went ahead to patronize her and she revealed that her food cost N5000. Hearing this, the comedian burst out into laughter and finally handed wads of dollars over to her.

He took out each note and handed it to the little girl who apparently didn’t know the value, and onlookers screamed in excitement.

Watch the video below:
https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMNbegA9p/

