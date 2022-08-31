Comedian Sabinus Look-Alike Causes Serious Commotion as He Storms the Streets of Aba

A viral tiktok video has shown the moment Nigerians spotted a look-alike of the popular comedian, Sabinus.
In a video, the comedian’s look-alike was seen dressed in blue long sleeve, tie and black trousers just like the comedian.
He raved the streets of Aba, while many onlookers hailed him, calling him “Sabi-Nwa”
Reacting to the video, @ebijuliet said: “Aba people will always show up.”
@donblessed24 wrote:
“Ah really thought it’s Sabinwa ooooh.”
@greatnessglobal12 commented: “Thank God I came to the comment session.”
@coldmandate remarked:
“If not this comment how will I know is not sabinus?”
@vixel_badboy reacted:
“Abeg na rubber band in use hold phone abi the screen no good.”
@obo_worldwide noted:
“Every body just dey resemble celebrity this time around.”
@bigwest935 added: “Aba will always be Aba.”
Watch the video below:
