Comedian Sabinus Look-Alike Causes Serious Commotion as He Storms the Streets of Aba

Entertainment
By Shalom

A viral tiktok video has shown the moment Nigerians spotted a look-alike of the popular comedian, Sabinus.

In a video, the comedian’s look-alike was seen dressed in blue long sleeve, tie and black trousers just like the comedian.

He raved the streets of Aba, while many onlookers hailed him, calling him “Sabi-Nwa”

Reacting to the video, @ebijuliet said: “Aba people will always show up.”

@donblessed24 wrote:
“Ah really thought it’s Sabinwa ooooh.”

@greatnessglobal12 commented: “Thank God I came to the comment session.”

@coldmandate remarked:
“If not this comment how will I know is not sabinus?”

@vixel_badboy reacted:
Abeg na rubber band in use hold phone abi the screen no good.”

@obo_worldwide noted:
“Every body just dey resemble celebrity this time around.”

@bigwest935 added: “Aba will always be Aba.”

