Corps member shares romantic video of how her man surprised her after she came back from orientation camp

Entertainment
By Shalom

A Nigerian lady has shown off her man who showered her with lots of love after she came back home from NYSC orientation camp.

She also shared videos of the gifts he showered her with which includes cake, framed photo of herself and many more.

Captioning the post, she wrote:
“How somebody’s son welcome me home after NYSC camp”

Reacting to the post, diddydaniels_ wrote:
“And i go this camp June o.iwo olohun”

ajibolaayoade wrote:
“And I just got back from camp o”

sarima__ wrote;
“No be the same camp i go? God”

white__cocoo wrote:
“God, until I turn ashawo?”

shopwith_kds wrote:
“Shey no be this same camp me sef go”

_eglahhh wrote:
” Going to redo my nysc, @ just remembered I don’t even have somebody’s son I Tiwa was right God de for me.”

Watch the video below:

