Corps member spotted packing refuse while on his NYSC uniform

Entertainment
By Shalom

A Facebook user identified as Uniport CCTV recently shared photos of an NYSC member pushing a truckload of dirt while on his uniform.

He made the sad post while asking netizens their thoughts about the sad situation of the corps member.

He wrote:

“This young Man was spotted at choba junction earlier he is actually putting on his NYSC kakii and pushing a heavily loaded truck 🤦🇳🇬 as u guys can see isn’t this against the law🤷🏿‍♂️ What’s your thought.”

Read some comments below:
Gtimbre Biebara Reigns wrote:
“It’s part of the service sir”

Emmanuel Emmanuel Jnr wrote:
“Do you think NYSC has value again. As regards the high level of unemployment in the country”

Uniport Feeder wrote:
“I was surprised too”

Confidence Kelvin wrote:
“County hard”

See the post below:
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=146295438044178&id=100079911675714

