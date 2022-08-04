Cynthia Okereke and Clemson Cornel released by kidnappers

Veteran actors, Cynthia Okereke and Clemson Cornel have been released by kidnappers few days after they demanded for a large ransom.

The pair went missing about a week ago, and after an investigation, Nigerian police confirmed their kidnapping, which was later followed by a $100,000 ransom demand by their abductors.

Cynthia Okereke and Clemson Cornel have, however, been released as confirmed in a statement by the Actors Guild of Nigeria.

“This is to gladly inform the public that the kidnapped actors Cynthia Okereke and Clemson Cornel Agbogidi have been released unhurt. The elated National President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Ejezie Emeka Rollas announced their release by the abductors who were touched by the spirit of God to set them free and unharmed.

“The Guild has arranged for medical checks and psychological support for the victims. On behalf of their families, the National President expressed our heartfelt appreciation to Nollywood industry and Nigerians at large for the support and prayers during the trying period.”

“He urged members to be security conscious on and off film sets and always take precautionary measures on their personal security at all times. Thank you Signed Monalisa Chinda Coker Director of Communications Actors Guild of Nigeria,” the statement reads.