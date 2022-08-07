Davido spotted for the first time with his two-year-old son, Dawson (Video)

David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has been spotted for the first time with his two-year-old son, Dawson.

OBO is said to have attended a church service in London with Dawson today, August 7th.

Dawson was birthed by a UK-based makeup artiste, Larissa London and some time last year, 2021, news about Davido being his father rocked social media but they singer remained silent.

Reports had it that a DNA test conducted further proved that Davido is the father of the boy.

Watch the video of OBO and Dawson below:

Reacting to the father-and-son clip, social media users expressed shock…

shez_kemi wrote:

“So how many kids do we have now 😳”

big600dicey wrote:

“Shey una talk say no be OBO be em papa”

leena_officiall_ wrote:

“So it’s true!”