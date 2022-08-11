Davido would’ve married Chioma if she hadn’t gotten pregnant – Sonia Ogiri

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Popular Nollywood actress, Sonia Ogiri has offered her opinion on why she thinks music singer Davido decided against marrying Chef Chioma Rowland.

She thought Chioma made a bad decision by letting herself become one of his babymamas.

Sonia made this statement in response to the news that his fourth child with UK model Larissa London had been confirmed.

She said that the singer would have been more serious about choosing Chioma as his wife if she hadn’t become pregnant while he had had other baby mothers.

The actress continued by saying that even though Davido is her favorite musician and the best in the world, she would object if he became pregnant with a second lady.

She wrote; ”Who else is thinking what I’m thinking ? After seeing Davido’s 4th child, is high time we pray for his marriage.

My love for him is incomparable to another hence I tag him my BEST artist in the world Please Davido, No more baby mama, if you won’t settle with Chi who we’ve been praying for, we will be so happy for you to take your first love Sophia.

I don’t know who advised Chi to join the babymama table after the much love he showed publicly which we all saw clearly how he was ready to marry her, not getting pregnant in the mist of that hot love would have made them end up together by now, you know when e dey hot hot, I feel so b*d for that situation each time they cross my mind In all. A big congratulations on the new addition”.

