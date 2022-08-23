Davido’s baby mama, Sophia Momodu speaks her truth about being pregnant the second time

Sophia Momodu, the first baby mama of music star, Davido, has responded to the speculations making rounds that she is pregnant with her second child.

The mother of one in London, shared a short video of her day’s activities on social media.

Fans who could spot what seemed like a growing belly flooded her comment section with questions if she was pregnant for Davido.

Responding to the comments, Sophia shut down the rumours, asserting that there was nothing to hide if she was truly pregnant.

She said;

“Who started the rumours, I need to know the person. I am not pregnant. Can I say something? Can’t I put on weight? So I can’t say I wouldn’t work out for days and get some belly pouch?

Don’t you know how expensive children her. Let’s train Imade first. Children are expensive. Why can’t you say Sophia is getting money and is glowing?

I am so mad. I want to know who started the rumours, and I am ready to fight with the person. Na fat I fat I no kill person.

I made a decision this year that if something comes up about me that I am not comfortable with, that is completely untrue, I will speak up on it. I am not Beyonce, I can’t do that Beyonce silence.

If I am pregnant I am going to pull a Rihanna on you. You all know my life is public there is nothing to hide. If I am pregnant we will practical raise it together.

If I was pregnant you will see it cause I am not scared of nobody my first pregnancy was private, I promise you my next pregnancy would be public, cause I have done the privacy, I want to do the publicly am not s cared of you guys, so I need you guys to stop with the pregnancy rumours”.