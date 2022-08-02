Veteran Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson recently shared a video where she was spotted getting vaccinated.

In the video, the actress who revealed that she has hatred for injections, was seen weeping as she got vaccinated.

Her collegues, Destiny Etiko, Mike Ezurounye, Mo Bimpe and others commented on her post, consoling her.

According to Mercy Johnson, she hates getting shots and can’t stand it.

Her husband who was with her, carried her on his lap but remained unbothered despite her cries.

She captioned the video:

“I hate to have my shots sha just 2 shots and I want faint sight my shot buddy? He not send me sha. Happy New Month Fam. Team coconut head”.

Reacting to her video,

Destiny Etiko wrote:

“Mami 😭 😭 ”

Mike Ezu wrote:

“😭 😭”

Moyo Lawal wrote:

“❤️ ❤️ 😭 😭”

Anita Joseph wrote:

“Awwww”

Mo_bimpe wrote:

“Awwww sorry mama”

Watch the video below: