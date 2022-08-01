Destiny Etiko, others react as kidnappers request N100m for the release of Cynthia Okereke and Clemson Cornel

Nollywood actors, Cynthia Okereke and Clemson Cornel were recently kidnapped at a movie set in Ozalla Town in Enugu state.

Sadly, in recent news, the kidnappers of the nollywood actors have allegedly demanded a huge sum of N100,000,000 in other to release them.

Reacting to the kidnappers demand, actress Destiny Etiko and Uche Ebere revealed that nollywood actors do not have money which is actually the opposite of what people seem to believe.

Destiny Etiko wrote:

“100M for what plssss…….in this hardship 🥲🥲 do u people think we have that kind of money 💔😭💔”

Nollywood actress Uche Ebere wrote on her Instagram page:

“People that are entertaining to put food on the table, how much do we have, nothing ooo, this is the height of it, kidnapping people you’re better off, Please God who delivered Daniel from the Lion’s den, please deliver them from those demons in Jesus Mighty Name Ameeennnnnnnn 🙏

……

#ItWillDefinitelyEndInPraise 🙏🙏❤️”

