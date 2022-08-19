DJ Cuppy calls out mother for shading her fashion sense (Video)

Popular Disc, Jockey Ifeoluwa Florence Otedola, better known as Cuppy has called out her mother for ridiculing her dress sense.

Cuppy’s mom, Nana Otedola had invited the billionaire heiress and her sister, Temi, to a lunch date.

Nana, in a chat, told the sisters about the high taste of the venue and seemed to be worried about Cuppy’s way of dressing.

“Please come photo ready! @Cuppy, it’s a bit upscale; so some dress code might be expected (no shade intended),” Nana wrote

Cuppy took to her Instagram page to call out her mum for stylishly shading her dress sense.

Dj Cuppy wrote, “I’m sorry mum; I’m calling you out”



