TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Man catches father lodging at a hotel room with a woman,…

“Every decision I made that night was a recipe for…

62-year-old man cries out as his wife takes decision not to sleep…

DJ Cuppy calls out mother for shading her fashion sense (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Popular Disc, Jockey Ifeoluwa Florence Otedola, better known as Cuppy has called out her mother for ridiculing her dress sense.

Cuppy’s mom, Nana Otedola had invited the billionaire heiress and her sister, Temi, to a lunch date.

Nana, in a chat, told the sisters about the high taste of the venue and seemed to be worried about Cuppy’s way of dressing.

READ ALSO

DJ Cuppy drops hints for those interested in her as she…

DJ Cuppy celebrates mother with adorable photos as she marks…

“Please come photo ready! @Cuppy, it’s a bit upscale; so some dress code might be expected (no shade intended),” Nana wrote

Cuppy took to her Instagram page to call out her mum for stylishly shading her dress sense.

Dj Cuppy wrote, “I’m sorry mum; I’m calling you out”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by GistReel TV (@gistreeltv)

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Man catches father lodging at a hotel room with a woman, approaches him (Video)

“Every decision I made that night was a recipe for disaster”- Lady…

62-year-old man cries out as his wife takes decision not to sleep with him…

Lady confused on whether to marry boyfriend who pays her school fees with his…

Moment singer Asa jumped down from stage after sighting Neo, admires him in…

Man returns 15 years after abandoning his wife, loots her savings and disappears

Man who abandoned wife for another woman returns after 15 years, loots all she…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

DJ Cuppy calls out mother for shading her fashion sense (Video)

I used to judge my aunties for being unmarried at 30 but I’m now 37 – Toke…

Late rapper, Dagrin included in list of wanted criminals in Sierra Leone

BBNaija: I will pack my bags and forfeit N100m — Adekunle blows hot

“I will show you shege” – Adesua Etomi blows hot, threatens…

He Still Dumped me After Respecting and Worshipping him – Jaruma Empire…

Oyinbo woman seen grinding, selling foodstuff at market in Abuja

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More