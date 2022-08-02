DJ Cuppy celebrates mother with adorable photos as she marks birthday

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Popular disc jockey, Florence Otedola better known as Cuppy has taken to social media to celebrate her mother, Nana as she turns a new age.

To mark her mother’s birthday, the billionaire heiress shared images of her pretty mother.

The images appear to be screenshots which were taken while they were having a video chat.

She asked her fans to join in and celebrate her mother as she clocks a new age.

Sharing the images on her Instagram page, she wrote:

“Please help me wish #MamaCups a HAPPY BIRTHDAY ”

Fans and colleagues of the popular disc jockey have flooded her social media comment section with birthday messages for her mother as they wish her a happy birthday and many years more.

