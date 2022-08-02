DJ Cuppy celebrates mother with adorable photos as she marks birthday

Popular disc jockey, Florence Otedola better known as Cuppy has taken to social media to celebrate her mother, Nana as she turns a new age.
To mark her mother’s birthday, the billionaire heiress shared images of her pretty mother.
The images appear to be screenshots which were taken while they were having a video chat.
She asked her fans to join in and celebrate her mother as she clocks a new age.
Sharing the images on her Instagram page, she wrote:
“Please help me wish #MamaCups a HAPPY BIRTHDAY ”
Fans and colleagues of the popular disc jockey have flooded her social media comment section with birthday messages for her mother as they wish her a happy birthday and many years more.
