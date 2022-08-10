DJ Cuppy drops hints for those interested in her as she reveals why she’s still single

Popular Disc Jockey, Ifeoluwa Florence Otedola aka Cuppy has dropped hints for her admirers as she finally reveals why she’s not yet in a relationship.

This comes after numerous curious fans asked the billionaire heiress when she would show of the man in her life.

Nevertheless, despite the numerous romantic interests from her male followers, Cuppy appears to have what she is searching for in a companion.

The billionaire’s daughter explained why she is still single by stating that she wants a partner who complements her and is also superior to her in some areas.

The performer said her companion need to be capable of motivating her to become a better person.

DJ Cuppy explained to her followers why she is still single in a post on her Instagram story, explaining that she hasn’t found a man that fits the aforementioned criteria.

