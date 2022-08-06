TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“He slept with church choristers”- Uproar as Apostle…

Yul Edochie’s brother reacts after being accused of mistreating…

Actress Georgina Ibeh speaks her truth after being accused of…

“Do the right thing baba” – Davido calls out outgoing governor, Gboyega Oyetola for not congratulating his uncle

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Sensational singer, Davido has called out the outgoing governor of Osun state, Gboyega Oyetola for not congratulating his uncle after his defeat.

Recall that Davido’s uncle, Ademola Adeleke contested under the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and defeated the incumbent governor, Oyetola who contested under the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Governor Oyetola who hasn’t congratulated the incoming governor has been queried by the singer why he hasn’t done so.

READ ALSO

Imade and Jam Jam Shut Down 30BG Studio With Epic…

I will continue to serve Davido even in my next life –…

Davido pointed out that when his uncle had lost in 2018, he still extend his congratulations to him.

He urged the outgoing governor to do the right thing.

In another post, the ‘Fem’ singer reacted “O LULE PART 2 loading, defeat is painful” to a news of Oyetola submitting petition before Osun Election Tribunal.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“He slept with church choristers”- Uproar as Apostle Suleman’s…

Yul Edochie’s brother reacts after being accused of mistreating May Edochie

Actress Georgina Ibeh speaks her truth after being accused of having 3some with…

More details about Apostle Suleman’s alleged affair with Destiny Etiko, Uju…

Obi Cubana reacts to court wedding photos of Mercy Chinwo and her husband,…

“I want to f*ck” – Lady screams in hotel room, man rushes out…

Nkem Owoh ‘Osuofia’ breaks silence on rejecting N10M to support Tinubu

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

“Do the right thing baba” – Davido calls out outgoing governor,…

“Since she do nyash we no go rest for her again” – Netizens drag Blessing Okoro…

“So shameless; is this a strategy?” – Reactions as Doyin professes love to Deji…

“Even if I sneeze different, Adesua will sense it and ask what’s wrong” — Jemima…

“I want to f*ck” – Lady screams in hotel room, man rushes out…

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson split after 9 months of dating

#BBNaija: Moment Beauty exposed Phyna’s b0dy while pulling her away from Groovy

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More