“Do the right thing baba” – Davido calls out outgoing governor, Gboyega Oyetola for not congratulating his uncle

Sensational singer, Davido has called out the outgoing governor of Osun state, Gboyega Oyetola for not congratulating his uncle after his defeat.

Recall that Davido’s uncle, Ademola Adeleke contested under the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and defeated the incumbent governor, Oyetola who contested under the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Governor Oyetola who hasn’t congratulated the incoming governor has been queried by the singer why he hasn’t done so.

Davido pointed out that when his uncle had lost in 2018, he still extend his congratulations to him.

He urged the outgoing governor to do the right thing.

In another post, the ‘Fem’ singer reacted “O LULE PART 2 loading, defeat is painful” to a news of Oyetola submitting petition before Osun Election Tribunal.

