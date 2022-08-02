Dollar will soon crash to N10/$1 – Evangelist Oluwamodede prophesies

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Samson Oluwamodede, a cleric from Ondo, has predicted an economic “boom” in Nigeria that will cause the naira to quickly regain its strength.

The elements impeding the country’s progress and inhibiting economic prosperity will be exposed before next year, according to PCCG’s general overseer.

Oluwamodede made the prophecy at church services in Akure, the administrative center of Ondo State, noting that the Holy Spirit told him that the exchange rate of the naira, which is currently above 700 to the dollar, will soon be N10 to $1.

The clergy man said; “Today, I also want you to mark my words. The dollar will fall and we would have the naira gain its strength. Like a drama, it would be shocking to Nigerians. I repeat again, we shall have (one) dollar as N10 to our currency.

You remember I once prophesied that a young lady would bring out the glory of this country through a tournament in sport and that prophecy came to pass. The lady, Amusan (Tobi) is doing us proud now.

Our economy will boom and it would affect all the sectors which would start working again. Children of God, you have to pray tirelessly.”

