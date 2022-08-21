“Don’t judge her” – Reactions as Blessing Okoro is caught in a shrine offering sacrifices (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Controversial relationship expert Blessing Nkiru Okoro popularly known as Blessing CEO, has gotten tongues wagging on social media after a video of her visiting a shrine to pray for success emerged.

The Ebonyi-born relationship expert shared the video on her verified Instagram account.

 

She captioned the post:
“Give to Cesar what belongs to Cesar..Our 4 fathers your daughter has come. E don happen and na thank you we carry come.

 

You say if I go succeed make I come back, I don come to tell you to lead me.Lagos na strange land but you say make I go say I go conquer C. 28th august we launch..The gods of Ebonyi state, lead me.”

Netizens have reacted to the video, bashing her for still practising such religion, while some have spoken in her defence, urging others not to judge her.

@ofrano84 wrote:
“Everyone has his destiny and live to live….. Abraham wasn’t a Christian, but God chose and blessed him likewise David and Elijah ….. let God judge not us human.”

Watch the video below:

