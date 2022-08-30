TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Regina Daniels’ message to Mercy Johnson stirs reactions…

Popular Skit makers, Twinz Love reveal dad who abandoned them as…

Scary moment Nigerian couple saw witch floating outside their…

Drama as lady nabs her man proposing to another lady at mall (Watch video)

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A video that is circulating online shows the moment, the man went on his knee to propose only for his babe to come out of nowhere and land hot slap on his face.

The young lady interrupted what was meant to be a romantic proposal that took place at a shopping mall.

She spotted her man proposing marriage to another lady at the mall as people were urging the lady to say Yes.

READ ALSO

Man who celebrated being an expectant father online mourns…

Man finds out son was never enrolled in medical school after…

She began to manhandle him, so onlookers had to intervene but that still did not stop her from giving him more slaps.

It got to a point where she left her man and faced the lady he proposed to, whom she also gave a thunderous slap.

Watch the dramatic scene below:

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Regina Daniels’ message to Mercy Johnson stirs reactions (Screenshot)

Popular Skit makers, Twinz Love reveal dad who abandoned them as babies wants to…

Scary moment Nigerian couple saw witch floating outside their house after…

Man narrates his strange experience with a ‘hot’ lady at nightclub

How my boyfriend took me to hotel where I met my husband – Lady narrates

Korra Obidi’s ex hubby, Justin Dean accidentally captures unclad new lover on IG…

Emotional moment woman reunites with husband who traveled abroad one week after…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

“She left cos we were street hawkers” – Former purewater hawker, Jeremiah Ekuma…

If he cheated on me he’ll cheat on you too – Woman accosts…

Drama as lady nabs her man proposing to another lady at mall (Watch video)

“So na connection he use enter” – Reactions as Sheggz claims Big…

How my boyfriend took me to hotel where I met my husband – Lady narrates

Eniola Badmus says Olamide is the most hardworking person, affirms he’s her…

Bobrisky brags as he flies hairstylist from UK for his birthday

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More