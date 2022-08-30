Drama as lady nabs her man proposing to another lady at mall (Watch video)

A video that is circulating online shows the moment, the man went on his knee to propose only for his babe to come out of nowhere and land hot slap on his face.

The young lady interrupted what was meant to be a romantic proposal that took place at a shopping mall.

She spotted her man proposing marriage to another lady at the mall as people were urging the lady to say Yes.

She began to manhandle him, so onlookers had to intervene but that still did not stop her from giving him more slaps.

It got to a point where she left her man and faced the lady he proposed to, whom she also gave a thunderous slap.

Watch the dramatic scene below: