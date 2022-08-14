Drama as side chic unknowingly enters same taxi with her sugar daddy’s wife (Watch video)

A video going viral on social media shows moment a married woman confronting her husband’s alleged mistress.

The wife and side chic boarded the same taxi in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, unaware that they were connected in some way.

During the journey, the elderly woman realized she was in the same vehicle as the woman with whom her husband had been cheating on her.

She revealed that she had once met the young lady in their home not knowing that she was having an affair with her man.

According to the wife, she came to their house and introduced herself as her husband’s friend only for her to later discover that the lady has been going out with him.

She also noted how her husband would go missing on some days, and she would call his phone without response.

She, however said that she will not fight the lady, rather, God will judge her for trying to destroy her marriage.

All the while the elderly woman was talking, the suspected side chic stayed silent and did not utter a single word.

Passengers in the vehicle were forced to ask if it was a case of mistaken identity but the woman insisted that she was talking to the right person.

Watch the video below:

